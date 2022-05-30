The theater industry may be in for a comeback after Paramount's (NASDAQ:PARA) Top Gun: Maverick brought in $124M during its first three days in North American theatres. The film also garnered another $124M internationally during its opening weekend despite not playing in key overseas markets like Russia and China. That'll translate into some nice profits for a film that cost about $150M to make, and was delayed multiple times throughout the pandemic to ensure that it was released with a bang on the big screen.

Quote: "We've always believed in theatrical [releases] and this just confirms it," said Marc Weinstock, Paramount's (PARA) head of worldwide marketing and distribution. "Theatrical is not dead - this is a great business."

Starring in the action-thriller was seasoned stuntman Tom Cruise, who took several decades to appear in a sequel of the popular 1986 film that made him one of Hollywood's biggest stars. The film also marked Cruise's first opening to top $100M (his previous record was $65M) and some have even called the production superior to the original movie. In fact, Paramount (PARA) is now estimating the 4-day holiday weekend for Top Gun: Maverick at $151M in the North American market, marking the studio's biggest payoff since Transformers: Age of Extinction was released in 2014.

Outlook: Theaters are hoping to see a revival this summer as audiences take a break from streaming and the coveted older demographic slowly returns to cinemas. Some are even betting big on the sector, like Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway amassed a $2.6B stake in Paramount (PARA) during the first quarter. "The performance of Top Gun: Maverick is a stunning reminder that when you combine one of the last genuine movie stars with great old fashioned story telling, audiences of all ages will rush out to the theater to be a part of the communal bigger than life moviegoing experience," added Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

