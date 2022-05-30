Top 25 stocks that are down big but have improving earnings

Stock valuations are collapsing while earnings are improving, according to Credit Suisse.

"While the median company has seen their stock price fall -24.4% since its peak, the median P/E multiple fell -27.5%," strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note. "This difference is explained by a healthy 3.3% increase in projected EPS."

"On a median basis, all 11 sectors have experienced an improvement in their earnings prospects," Golub said. "This disparity is most extreme for Tech (XLK) shares where the median valuation has fallen -35.7%, while earnings prospects have improved by 8.0%."

Credit Suisse screened the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) for stocks with the greatest drawdown from the peak and improving earnings per share.

The stocks are:

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ: PENN IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ: IPGP Ceridian ( NYSE: CDAY Generac (GNRC), -57.1%, 4.8%, -59.1% DexCom (DXCM), -54.4%, 8.7%, -58% Twitter (TWTR), -52.7%, 53.1%, -69.1% Nvidia (NVDA), -51.9%, 19.2%, -59.6% Paycom Software (PAYC), -51.4%, 11.4%, -56.4% Charles River Labs (CRL), -50.8%, 10.1%, -55.3% PVH (PVH), -50.6%, 0.7%, -50.9% Disney (DIS), -50.2%, 46.3%, -66% Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), -50%, 13.3%, -55.9% VF (VFC), -49.8%, 13.7%, -55.8% Salesforce (CRM), -49.7%, 9%, -53.8% Signature Bank (SBNY), -48.8%, 36%, -53,8% IDEXX Labs (IDXX), -48.8%, 1.7%, -49.6% Qorvo (QRVO), -48.7%, 4.8%, -51.1% Aptiv (APTV), -48.5%, 4%, -50.5% Intuit (INTU), -48.3%, 8.7%, -52.4% Tesla (TSLA), -47.9%, 76.3%, -70.4% Autodesk (ADSK), -47.7%, 18.9%, -56% Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), -47.5%, 3.7%, -49.4% GM (GM), -47.1%, 1,6%, -47.9% Expedia (EXPE), -45.5%, 4.1%, -47.6% Garmin (GRMN), -45.2%, 2.6%, -46.6%

