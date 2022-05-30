Sanofi trial for over-the-counter Cialis put on hold by FDA

May 30, 2022

  • The U.S. FDA has placed a clinical hold on a Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trial to support a prescription to over-the-counter switch of Cialis (tadalafil) citing protocol design concerns.
  • The French pharma said it had not yet recruited any patients.
  • Sanofi (SNY) added it will determine next steps in meetings with the FDA.
  • Cialis was developed by Eli Lilly (LLY) but has faced generic competition for years. In 2014, it was awarded a license to sell an OTC version in several countries, including the U.S.
