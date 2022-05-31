LexinFintech Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.10, revenue of $270.12M

May 31, 2022 12:27 AM ETLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • LexinFintech press release (NASDAQ:LX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.10.
  • Revenue of $270.12M (-39.9% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP EBIT was RMB156M, representing a decrease of 82.8% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total number of registered users reached 171M as of March 31, 2022, representing an increase of 29.4% from 132M as of March 31, 2021; and users with credit line reached 37.8M as of March 31, 2022, up by 24.8% from 30.3M as of March 31, 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2021, we cumulatively originated RMB702 billion in loans, an increase of 40.7% from RMB499 billion a year ago.
  • Total loan originations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB43.2B, a decrease of 19.8% from RMB53.8B in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The GMV in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to RMB 669 million, representing a decrease of 10.7% from RMB749 million in the first quarter of 2021.
