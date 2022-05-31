Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; data shows China’s factory activity contracted again in May

Japan -0.24%. Japan retail sales April +0.8% m/m (prior +1.7%) & +2.9% y/y (expected +2.6%, prior +0.7%).

Japan preliminary industrial production for April -1.3% m/m (expected -0.2%).

Japan unemployment rate (April) 2.5% (vs. expected 2.6% and prior 2.6%).

Japan May consumer confidence index 34.1 vs 33.0 prior.

China +0.94%. China May PMIs Manufacturing 49.6 (expected 48.0).

Hong Kong +0.62%

Australia -0.51%. Australia data - Q1 current account balance AUD 7.5bn (expected 13.4bn, prior 12.7bn).

Australia data - Building Approvals for April -2.4% m/m (vs. expected 2.0%).

Australia data - Private Sector Credit for April +0.8% m/m (prior 0.4%).

Australian weekly consumer confidence 90.7 (prior 90.8).

Australian Q1 GDP data due Tuesday, 31 May 2022 - expectations upgraded.

India -0.34%.

NZ data, May: Business confidence -55.6 (prior -42.0) & Activity -4.7 (prior 8.0).

New Zealand Building Permits for April -8.5% m/m (vs. prior +5.8%).

Oil prices jumped after EU leaders reached an agreement late Monday to ban 90% of Russian crude by the end of the year.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.93% to $122.80 per barrel. U.S. crude futures jumped 2.77% to $118.26 per barrel.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields firmed and the dollar strengthened, with bullion heading for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,849.92 per ounce by 0229 GMT, bringing its monthly loss to 2.4% so far, and is the biggest loss since September. U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.3% to $1,851.90.

Spot silver dipped 0.6% to $21.82 per ounce, and is down about 4.1% so far this month.

Platinum fell 0.5% to $954.48, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three at about 2.5%.

Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,042.69, but is down about 12% this month, its most since November.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.23%; S&P 500 -0.28%; Nasdaq -0.50%.