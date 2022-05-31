European stocks retreat as investors watch inflation data
May 31, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +0.26%.
- Germany -0.60%. Germany May unemployment change -4k vs -16k expected
- France -0.80%. France Q1 final GDP -0.2% vs 0.0% q/q prelim.
- France May preliminary CPI +5.2% % vs +5.0% y/y expected.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.44% in early trade, with tech stocks dropping, while oil and gas stocks climbed on spiking oil prices.
- Fresh data on Monday showed that German EU-harmonized inflation came in at an annual 8.7% in May, significantly outstripping analyst expectations of 8.0% in a Reuters poll.
- May’s initial flash inflation prints are due from France, Italy and the broader euro zone on Tuesday, and investors will be watching closely for indications as to the speed and scale of interest rate hikes that may be required from the European Central Bank from July onwards.
- Italy Q1 final GDP +0.1% vs -0.2% q/q prelim.
- Switzerland Q1 GDP +0.5% vs +0.3% q/q expected.
- Switzerland April trade balance CHF 4.13 billion vs CHF 2.99 billion prior.
- Coming up in the session: UK April mortgage approvals, credit data at 0830 GMT and Eurozone May preliminary CPI figures at 0900 GMT.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.81%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.04%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.98%.
- European futures mixed. FTSE +0.37%; CAC +0.71%; DAX -0.50% and EURO STOXX -0.47%.