Sugarbud Craft Growers reports Q1 results

May 31, 2022 4:44 AM ETSugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SBUDF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sugarbud Craft Growers press release (OTCQB:SBUDF): Q1 gross margin as a percentage of net sales improved by 12 percentage points in Q1 2022 (36%) vs Q1 2021 (24%) and was 13 percentage points higher than Q4 2021 on an unadjusted basis (23%).
  • Revenue of C$0.72M (+38.5% Y/Y).
  • Management forecasts further improvement in gross profit for the year 2022; due to the positive impact on product mix of the Company’s Cannabis 1.0 and 2.0 products, disciplined price management and further operating efficiencies at the Facility.
