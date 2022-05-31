Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) raised its FY22 outlook again on May 30 noting that it signed contracts with undisclosed countries to supply its smallpox vaccine to meet the requirements for vaccinating people at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term.

The Denmark-based company's smallpox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Imvanex in Europe, as Jynneos in the U.S. and under the name Imvamune in Canada. The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox in the U.S. and Canada.

The terms of the agreements were not disclosed but Bavarian said the sum of these orders will positively impact its financial outlook for 2022.

The company added that is currently in talks with additional countries to provide its vaccine to fight monkeypox outbreak and explore opportunities for longer term collaboration to build stockpiles for future preparedness.

Outlook:

Bavarian now expects revenue to be between DKK1.4B and DKK1.6B, previously expected between DKK1.3B and DKK1.5B.

EBITDA loss expected in the range of -DKK900M to -DKK1.1B, compared to prior estimate of a loss between -DKK1B and -DKK1.2B.

The company added that cash and cash equivalents at year-end now expected between DKK1.2B and DKK1.3B, previous estimate range of DKK1.1B and DKK1.2B.

Bavarian said the the outlook reflects investments in research and development being made in 2022 to advance its two lead product candidates: a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and a booster vaccine against COVID-19 into phase 3 trials.