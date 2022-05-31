Spectra7 Microsystems GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $2.1M; issues first half of 2022 guidance
May 31, 2022 5:04 AM ETSpectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SPVNF), SPVNDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spectra7 Microsystems press release (OTCQB:SPVNF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $2.1M (+250.0% Y/Y).
- Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the first quarter was 43%, compared with 57% in the first quarter of 2021.
- The company has updated its revenue outlook for the first half of 2022 and now expects revenue to be in the range of $5.3M to $5.6M. At the midpoint, this would represent an increase of over 300% from the first half of fiscal 2021.
- Non-IFRS operating expenses are expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.0 million.