Spectra7 Microsystems GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $2.1M; issues first half of 2022 guidance

May 31, 2022 5:04 AM ETSpectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SPVNF), SPVNDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spectra7 Microsystems press release (OTCQB:SPVNF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
  • Revenue of $2.1M (+250.0% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the first quarter was 43%, compared with 57% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The company has updated its revenue outlook for the first half of 2022 and now expects revenue to be in the range of $5.3M to $5.6M. At the midpoint, this would represent an increase of over 300% from the first half of fiscal 2021.
  • Non-IFRS operating expenses are expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.0 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.