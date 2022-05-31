Kennedy Wilson acquires portfolio of 20 UK urban logistics assets for $287M
May 31, 2022 5:21 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired diversified portfolio of 20 UK urban logistics assets totalling 1.3M square feet, via an off-market transaction with UK logistics specialist, Leftfield, for $287M.
- The industrial properties are situated in strong urban logistics locations across the UK, including London and the South East, Yorkshire and the Midlands.
- KW has a 20% ownership in the portfolio and invested $24M of equity in the transaction.
- The European Industrial Platform AUM grows to $1.7B and KW has 20% ownership in the platform and earns fees as manager.
- In past 5 months, the Kennedy Wilson team has acquired more than 41 industrial assets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain.