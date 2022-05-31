Roche's SMA therapy Evrysdi gets FDA nod for use in infants below 2 months

May 31, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expanded use of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Evrysdi in babies under two months old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disorders characterized by loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord which leads to progressive muscle weakness and muscle wasting.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said the approval was backed by interim data from a study called RAINBOWFISH, which showed majority of pre-symptomatic babies treated with Evrysdi achieved key milestones such as sitting and standing with half walking after 12 months of therapy.
  • Roche noted that Evrysdi is now approved in the U.S. to treat SMA in children and adults of all ages.
  • “Because of its efficacy in multiple settings, Evrysdi is now available for people with SMA from pre-symptomatic newborns to older adults," said Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development.
