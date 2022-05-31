Gold Fields falls after agrees to buy Canada's Yamana Gold for $6.7B in shares
May 31, 2022 5:34 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI), GFIOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- South African mining group Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is down 10.08% premarket on Tuesday after the firm has agreed to buy Yamana Gold in an all-share deal valuing it at $6.7B.
- Yamana shareholders will receive 0.6 Gold Fields shares for each share they hold, giving them about 39% of the combined company.
- The offer represents a 33.8% premium to Yamana’s average share price over the past 10 days.
- The combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America.
- The two companies said the deal would strengthen their portfolio of assets, diversify their geographies, improve their financial position to develop large projects and achieve $40M of annual cost savings.