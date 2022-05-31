Gold Fields falls after agrees to buy Canada's Yamana Gold for $6.7B in shares

May 31, 2022 5:34 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI), GFIOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • South African mining group Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is down 10.08% premarket on Tuesday after the firm has agreed to buy Yamana Gold in an all-share deal valuing it at $6.7B.
  • Yamana shareholders will receive 0.6 Gold Fields shares for each share they hold, giving them about 39% of the combined company.
  • The offer represents a 33.8% premium to Yamana’s average share price over the past 10 days.
  • The combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America.
  • The two companies said the deal would strengthen their portfolio of assets, diversify their geographies, improve their financial position to develop large projects and achieve $40M of annual cost savings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.