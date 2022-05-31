Nano One, BASF ink development agreement for lithium-ion battery materials

May 31, 2022 5:43 AM ETNano One Materials Corp. (NNOMF), BASFYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

black li ion battery, macro close up photoshoot

Ar Ducha Misfa'i/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) has signed a joint development agreement with German chemical company, BASF for lithium-ion battery materials.
  • Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications.
  • As part of the deal, the companies will co-develop a process with reduced by-products for commercial production of next-generation cathode active materials (CAM), based on BASF's HEDTM-family of advanced CAM and using Nano One's patented One-Pot process and metal direct to CAM (M2CAM) technologies.
  • The multi-phase agreement includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.