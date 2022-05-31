Nano One, BASF ink development agreement for lithium-ion battery materials
May 31, 2022 5:43 AM ETNano One Materials Corp. (NNOMF), BASFYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) has signed a joint development agreement with German chemical company, BASF for lithium-ion battery materials.
- Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications.
- As part of the deal, the companies will co-develop a process with reduced by-products for commercial production of next-generation cathode active materials (CAM), based on BASF's HEDTM-family of advanced CAM and using Nano One's patented One-Pot process and metal direct to CAM (M2CAM) technologies.
- The multi-phase agreement includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production.