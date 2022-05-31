Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures move lower after stocks break weekly losing streak

Stock index futures point to a lower open Tuesday following a strong performance last week that broke historically long losing streaks for the major averages.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1.5%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) -1% are lower.

Rates are higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 7 basis points to 2.82% and the 2-year up 5 basis points to 2.55%.

"We think we’re through the worst of markets being surprised by inflation and policy," Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets wrote. "That should help yields to stabilize over the summer and bring down rate volatility, which in turn should help mortgages, munis and IG credit (in that order)."

"We think it’s too soon to buy HY, especially after this week’s pop, but expect outperformance of CDS over cash as investors decide they are well hedged for the current uncertainty."

Consumer confidence numbers for May lead the economic calendar, arriving shortly after the start of trading. Before the bell there will be data on March house prices.

Economists expect the Conference Board consumer confidence index to drop to 103.9 from 107.3 in April.

"US house price data for March is unlikely to show the effects of rising mortgage costs yet, but this may come in later data," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "US consumer confidence numbers are subject to political polarization distortions."

In commodities, oil is moving higher. EU leaders have agreed to ban most Russian oil imports.