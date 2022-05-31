Takeda to transfer marketing authorization for COVID vaccine Spikevax to Moderna in Japan
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is transferring its marketing authorization in Japan for COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax to Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), effective Aug. 1.
- Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna, which developed Spikevax, will be responsible for all import, local regulatory, development, quality assurance and commercial activities for the vaccine from Aug. 1.
- Tokyo-based Takeda said in a May 31 press release that it will continue to provide distribution support under the current national vaccination campaign for Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a transitional period.
- "We are happy to take this important step as we continue to build and strengthen our own commercial organization in Japan, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in 2022," said Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel.
