While many were trying to take time off for Memorial Day over the weekend, others were busy getting active. Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management has been added to the board at Unilever (NYSE:UL) as the company engages with the activist investor to revive its performance. Peltz will take on the role of non-executive director from July 20, and will also be added as a member of Unilever's (UL) compensation committee.

Backdrop: Trian took a 1.5% stake in Unilever (UL) back in January, scooping up 37.4M ordinary shares that made it the company's fifth-largest shareholder. At issue was years of poor returns for investors, especially during COVID lockdowns that should have benefited the company, as well as an increasing emphasis on sustainability over returns. The last blow was a failed effort to buy the consumer division of GlaxoSmithKline, which angered some shareholders who were already upset about management.

"Unilever has a double problem: structurally low growth categories, and a loss of investor confidence regarding management and the board," Bernstein analysts led by Bruno Monteyne wrote in a note, adding that Peltz's appointment gives the firm "a huge amount of credibility." In fact, shares of Unilever (UL) are up more than 7% in premarket trading on Tuesday, which is a notable difference when compared to the 15% loss experienced since Alan Jope became CEO in 2019.

Go deeper: Peltz has previously mounted activist campaigns at Unilever's (UL) rivals, serving on the boards of Heinz, Mondelez and Procter & Gamble, but has since relinquished all of those roles. "We look forward to working collaboratively with management and the Board to help drive Unilever's strategy, operations, sustainability, and shareholder value," Peltz declared following his latest intervention. Unilever (UL) is one of the biggest consumer groups in the world, owning brands like Dove soap, Ben & Jerry's and Hellmann's mayonnaise.