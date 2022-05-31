Cenovus stock pops on plan to restart the West White Rose Project

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares have popped ~4% pre-market after the oil and gas firm and its partners agreed to restart the West White Rose Project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The West White Rose Project is a $3.2B expansion project for the White Rose offshore oil field. The project, which around 65% complete, was stalled for over two years following pandemic-related market collapse.

An amended royalty structure with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, which provides safeguards to the project's economics in periods of low commodity prices, has contributed to the decision to restart the project.

First oil from the platform is anticipated in the first half of 2026, with peak production anticipated to reach ~80,000 bbls/d, 45,000 bbls/d net to Cenovus (CVE), by year-end 2029. The remaining capital required to achieve first oil is expected to be ~$2B to $2.3B net to Cenovus.

Included in the project capital estimate is $120M net to Cenovus to be spent in 2022 as the company proceeds to fully restart the project in 2023. This amount will be added to Cenovus’s 2022 corporate guidance at its next update later this year.

The restart decision follows Cenovus's restructuring last year of its working interests in the White Rose and Terra Nova fields that improved the strategic alignment across the two assets.

Under the restructuring, Cenovus and Suncor (NYSE:SU) forged a deal, pursuant to which Cenovus will reduce its working interest in the White Rose field from 72.5% to 60% and from 68.875% to 56.375% in the satellite extensions.

Suncor (SU) takes a larger stake, with the approval of the West White Rose project restarting. Nalcor, meanwhile, has a 5% working interest in the satellite fields.