Catchmark to combine with PotlatchDeltic in an all stock deal
May 31, 2022 6:29 AM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH), CTTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Catchmark (NYSE:CTT) stockholders will receive 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock for each common share, reflecting a price per share of $12.88 and a 55% premium to CatchMark’s common share price as of the close of business on May 27, 2022.
- The combined company is expected to have a pro forma market capitalization over $4B and total enterprise value of more than $5B, including $557M in net debt.
- The acquisition by PotlatchDeltic will strengthen and diversify a leading integrated timber REIT and continue to enhance shareholder value.
- Upon closing the transaction in the second half of 2022, PotlatchDeltic (PCH) stockholders will own approximately 86% of the combined company and CatchMark (CTT) stockholders will own approximately 14% on a fully diluted basis.
- Brian M. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CatchMark, said, “This partnership with PotlatchDeltic unlocks value for our stockholders and positions us well for sustainable success over the long term. By joining together our high quality assets and our dedicated and talented employees, we will greatly enhance the potential of PotlatchDeltic. We look forward to working together as we integrate our two companies and capitalize on the robust opportunities for growth and success.”
- CTT shares up 28% premarket.