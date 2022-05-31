Genesis Electronics Group launches new business plan with autonomous technologies
May 31, 2022 6:33 AM ETGenesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Genesis Electronics Group (OTCPK:GEGI) launches a new business plan focusing on acquisitions or license agreements with autonomous technology companies.
The company will focus on identifying companies and/or technologies in industries such as transportation, security, flight, and artificial intelligence where autonomous technologies will be an explosive accelerator to new business growth.
The company also launched its new interim website to provide more information to their shareholders.
- The company has filed the required documents in the change of control process with the OTC Markets and upon completion, the company will be able to provide more steady and accurate updates to the markets and its shareholders.
- “Autonomous technology has rapidly advanced over the past 10 years and there are so many industries that can be disrupted if these technologies were applied to them. We are assembling a highly-qualified team of advisors and partners that are making introductions to companies that could be good candidates for acquisition or licensing agreements. Their expertise and guidance has been extremely valuable thus far. We look forward to formalizing our relationships with these invidivuals and the Company and making these announcements in the near future, so their value can be felt by our shareholders.” said Braden Jones, CEO