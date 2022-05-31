TherapeuticsMD agrees to be acquired by EW Healthcare Partners

May 31, 2022

  • Women’s healthcare company TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced Tuesday that it reached an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm EW Healthcare Partners in an all-cash transaction for $10 per share.
  • TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) shares have added ~351% in the pre-market on the news.
  • Per the terms, EW Healthcare Partners is set to start a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of TXMD common stock at the agreed purchase price, followed immediately by a merger.
  • The buyout offer worth about $177M, including debt, represents a premium of 367.3% over the closing price of TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) shares on Friday.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or before July 13, 2022, subject to certain conditions.
  • Another pharma deal announced by U.K. pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) made headlines on Tuesday.
