EHang Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.12, revenue of $0.9M
May 31, 2022
- EHang press release (NASDAQ:EH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.12.
- Revenue of $0.9M (-74.3% Y/Y).
- Due to the COVID-19 resurgence that brought forward stricter travel restrictions and lock-downs in China since the first quarter of 2022, many industries in China have been facing challenges and uncertainties. The Company has also been affected, e.g., business development related to the tourism industry and restricted trial flight operations at tourism-oriented sites. Nevertheless, the Company is closely watching the development of market conditions and adjusting its strategies to be accordingly adaptable while remaining confident in the long-term outlook going forward