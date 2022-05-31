Eledon stock rises as ALS drug tegoprubart shows safety in mid-stage study

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock rose ~9% premarket May 31 after the company said tegoprubart met the main goals of safety and tolerability in a phase 2a trial of tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is progressive nervous system disorder which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control.

The 12-week study ~ which included 54 patients with ALS at 13 treatment sites in the U.S. and Canada — evaluated multiple doses of tegoprubart in four sequential dose groups.

The company said the drug met the main goals of safety and tolerability.

Tegoprubart was well-tolerated, and no drug-related serious adverse events were seen, while adverse events were equally distributed across dose levels, the company said in a May 31 press release.

Eledon added that dose dependent target engagement was seen, and ALS associated pro-inflammatory biomarkers were seen and significantly reduced in a dose dependent manner.

The company added that while the study was not evaluating the efficacy of tegoprubart on ALS functioning rating scale (ALSFRS), target engagement and level of pro-inflammatory biomarker reduction were linked with a trend in the slowing of disease progression as measured by the rating scale, when compared to a group from an ALS PRO-ACT database.

ELDN +8.82% to $3.95 premarket May 31

