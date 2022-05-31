BitNile shares rise on pricing of Series D preferred stock offering
May 31, 2022 6:54 AM ET
- BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE) shares popped 4% pre-market after the firm priced its public offering of 123,423 shares of its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25/share.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$3.08M. The company plans to use substantially all the net proceeds for the purchase of bitcoin miners, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close around June 2, 2022.
- The Series D Preferred Stock is likely to start trading on the New York American Stock Exchange under the symbol "NILE PRD" around June 3, 2022.