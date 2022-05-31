The quiet period ended on Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) to free up analysts to post ratings.

Wells Fargo came out of the gate with an Overweight rating on BLCO.

The firm believes macro trends like an aging population and increasing prevalence of myopia coupled with the shift to daily silicone hydrogel contact lenses can drive mid-single digit growth of the ophthalmology market to Boost BLCO.

"We model a 2021-2026 revenue and EPS CAGR for BLCO of 4.0% and 10.0%, respectively, driven by an attractive pipeline in prescription pharmaceuticals, led by NOV03 for dry eye, which we believe will accelerate BLCO’s growth in 2024."

Wells Fargo's price target of $23 is based on applying about a 22.5X P/E multiple to the 2023 EPS estimate of $1.03.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Guggenheim and Jefferies posted Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley was more cautious with an Equal-weight rating and Goldman Sachs began coverage on BLCO with a Neutral rating. JPMorgan also started off with a Neutral rating on BLCO.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) fell 0.23% premarket to $17.65 vs. the post-IPO range of $15.90 to $20.20.