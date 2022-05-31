Axonics seeks FDA nod for new rechargeable neurostimulator
- Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) said it filed a premarket approval supplement with the FDA for its fourth generation rechargeable sacral neuromodulation implantable neurostimulator (INS).
- The fourth gen rechargeable INS reduces the time needed by a patient to recharge their implanted device to once every six months for one hour, compared to once a month for one hour with the third generation rechargeable INS, the company said in a May 31 press release.
- Axonics (AXNX) noted that its sacral neuromodulation systems provide patients with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, safe, and effective therapy.
- The company expects the new INS to receive FDA labeling for 20 years of useful life in the body.
- Axonics (AXNX) expects to get FDA approval for the new product in Q4 2022 and intends to begin shipping the device in Q1 2023.