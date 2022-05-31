Paxlovid, the oral antiviral developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), has become the most widely prescribed COVID-19 pill in the U.S. The Wall Street Journal reported citing drug-data firm Iqvia Holdings Inc. (IQV).

Healthcare professionals have issued over 412,000 prescriptions of Paxlovid though May 06 comparted to about 110,000 prescriptions of molnupiravir, rival COVID-19 pill developed by Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP.

Since the FDA cleared the drugs in late December, the prescriptions for both antivirals ran about even until March in part because initial supply constraints forced doctors to rely on Lagevrio, the brand name of molnupiravir.

Since then, Paxlovid has been prescribed almost 10 times more often as Pfizer (PFE) ramped up production improving the supply and availability of the treatment.

The gap is widening weekly, The Journal added, noting that there were 76,846 and 6,812 scripts of Paxlovid and Lagevrio issued for the week ending Apr. 26, respectively. A week later, Paxlovid scripts stood at 118,123 while Lagevrio scripts reached 8,977.

A recent analysis from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that Paxlovid was the leading COVID-19 therapy prescribed in recent months.