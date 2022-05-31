Allied Motion Technologies acquires FPH Group

May 31, 2022

  • Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) has acquired FPH Group.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to company's margin profile and EPS in the first year.
  • “This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit as it provides us with a deeper penetration within defense applications including the necessary manufacturing licenses and certifications, which is a key end market focus for Allied. FPH has a proven relationship with leading defense prime contractors, which we believe we can leverage for future modernization designs as we combine Allied’s scale and defense solutions with FPH’s knowledge base of electrical, mechanical, fluid dynamics and composite technologies,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO.
