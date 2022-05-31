Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) said on Tuesday that it appointed De Lyle Bloomquist as its new President and CEO effective immediately, succeeding Vito Consiglio, who is departing the company after just five months on the job.

Bloomquist has served on Rayonier's board since 2014 and was named Non-Executive Chair in 2020; the board named Lisa Palumbo as its new Non-Executive Chair.

Bloomquist was a partner at Windrunner Management Advisors, and previously served as president of global chemicals at Tata Chemicals as well as President, CEO and director of Tata Chemicals North America Inc.

Consiglio had succeeded Paul Boynton as Rayonier's (RYAM) President and CEO in January 2022 after several years as an executive at Ashland Global.

Rayonier (RYAM) shares hit an intraday 52-week low $3.74 last Friday and have declined 49% during the past year.