Morgan Stanley turned bearish on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and clipped its rating to Underweight from Equal-weight.

The firm warned that its analysis suggests heightened risk to topline growth at both the AE & aerie chains, as well as significant risk to 2022 margins & EPS that are said to place even management's lowered 2022 financial targets out of reach. A backdrop of excessive promotional activity and a deteriorating macro environment are seen setting up very poorly for AEO.

"Management has yet to lower its optimistic 2023 financial targets, which suggests to us that negative earnings revision risk extends into next year," warned analyst Kimberly Greenberger.

Morgan Stanley sees 30% downside to the outlook from AEO management outlook and instead models operating income for 2022 of $211M, which yields EPS of $0.74 vs. $1.48 consensus and a Street-low price target of $8.

Shares of AEO fell 5.19% premarket to $12.41 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

