Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is not an attractive option among defensive stocks, per Credit Suisse.

The bank’s analyst John Roberts indicated that the “unusual surge in DIY paint” during the pandemic supported strong sales figures for the paint and coating company. However, this demand was predicated upon significant stat-at-home time and is likely to roll off as individuals return to work.

He added that demand for paint, and much of its product line beyond that category, trend negatively in rising interest rate environments. As a result, Roberts sees significant downside and potential for a “valuation correction” in coming quarters that necessitate a “Sell”-equivalent rating.

“Our Underperform rating on Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is based on the company having more economic sensitivity than may be generally recognized, because of the defensive earnings performance during the pandemic,” he explained. “While SHW’s balance between pro-applied and DIY residential paint has provided defensiveness during the pandemic, that may not repeat during a non-pandemic period of rising interest rates.”

Alongside his “Underperform” rating, Roberts assigned a $245 price target to shares. The price target suggests about an 11% downturn, with Roberts noting that he does not expect an outsized correction.

Shares fell over 7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

