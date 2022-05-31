Zentalis Pharmaceuticals promotes cofounder Cam Gallagher to President
May 31, 2022 7:31 AM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) promotes cofounder Cam Gallagher to President and will report to CEO Dr. Kimberly Blackwell.
Mr. Gallagher, who previously served as an executive Director of the company, will remain a member of the Board of Directors, which he has served on since the company’s founding.
Previously, Mr. Gallagher served as the Chief Business Officer at Immusoft Corporation
“In his new role, Cam will lead the corporate and business development initiatives, implementing strategies that will be imperative to achieving our clinical and corporate goals. We are excited to have Cam on board as a full-time management team member.” said CEO Dr. Kimberly Blackwell