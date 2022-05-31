Nio is tipped by Morgan Stanley to see near-term rally

Morgan Stanley issued a research tactical idea on Nio (NYSE:NIO) on its view that shares will rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days.

The electric vehicle stock is noted to have traded off lately partially due to lingering concerns over the suppressed sales amid the lockdown in Shanghai, which made up more than 15% of the company's sales in 2021.

Analyst Tim Hsiao: "The associated production disruption also adversely affects the ramp-up/launch of NIO's new models and aggravates the market's concerns over NIO's sales momentum. With gradual reopening in the Yangtze River Delta region as well as the Rmb10k subsidy provided by the Shanghai government to consumers to replace old cars with electric cars, we believe NIO is well positioned to capitalize on such local stimulus programs and resume sales momentum in the upcoming months."

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Nio (NIO) and price target of $34.

Nio (NIO) gained 4.59% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Electric vehicle stocks rallied in general after China eased some restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing.