TScan gets FDA nod to start trial of TSC-101 in blood cancer patients undergoing cell transplant
May 31, 2022 7:39 AM ETTScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for starting a study of TSC-101 to treat patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancers) who are undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).
- The company added that its IND for TSC-100 had already received FDA clearance in January 2022.
- TSC-100 and TSC-101 are aimed to address different subsets of patients undergoing allogeneic HCT, according to the company's May 31 press release.
- TScan noted that study start-up activities are now ongoing for all three arms of the umbrella phase 1 trial, which includes treatment arms for TSC-100, TSC-101, and control arm of current standard-of-care for HCT patients.
- The company expects to enroll the first patient in the middle of the year and preliminary data by end of 2022.
- "Our TCRs against both HA-1 and HA-2 antigens are aimed at reducing the risk of relapse following HCT, thereby enabling increased use of more tolerable conditioning regimens to allow more leukemia patients to be cured by transplantation," said President and CEO David Southwell.