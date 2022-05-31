Flora Growth announces launch of JustCBD product line on Amazon UK

May 31, 2022 7:40 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cannabis player Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) said on Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary JustCBD would launch its Novel Foods registered-CBD products on Amazon.co.uk from June. The company shares are trading higher in the pre-market in reaction to the news.
  • JustCBD has received the UK Novel Foods authorization, and the vendors with the certification are allowed to use the Amazon UK platform.
  • “International growth is a key objective of our company’s strategy. The launch on Amazon UK allows Flora to reach a larger consumer base in search of quality CBD products,” remarked Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth (FLGC).
  • In 2022, Flora Growth (FLGC) completed the acquisition of JustCBD expanding its product portfolio and adding 14,000 US points of distribution.
