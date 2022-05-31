Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced that manufacturing engineering exec Charly Mwangi will leave the company.

Mwangi is a former Tesla exec who has served as Executive Vice President at Rivian since May 2020 and helped bring the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV to production last year. New Rivian COO Frank Klein is expected to oversee many of the senior manufacturing employees as part of a reorganization. Klein was hired away from Magna International (MGA).

The reorganization will reportedly split the commercial business, which includes delivery vans made for Amazon, from the retail side of the company that produces the R1T plug-in pickup truck and R1S sport-utility vehicle.

Looking ahead, Rivian (RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) are up 1.55% premarket to $31.44.

Sector watch: Electric vehicle stocks gain after China eases some restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing.

