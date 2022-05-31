Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics names new Interim CEO, CFO
May 31, 2022 7:53 AM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) on Monday has announced the appointment of Matt Angel as its interim chief executive officer and president.
- He will replace current CEO and President Howard J. Federoff, who departs to focus on building a new venture.
- Matt Angel is a biotechnology entrepreneur and executive, having led Factor Bioscience Inc. as CEO since its founding in 2011. He is co-founder of the immuno-oncology company, Exacis Biotherapeutics, where he serves as Scientific Advisory Board Chair, and the cell therapy company, Novellus Therapeutics, which was acquired by Brooklyn in 2021.
- “Matt’s deep experience in cell therapy product development was an important consideration in Brooklyn’s choice to license Factor’s RNA development platform, which is the foundation of our current development programs. Therefore, it is only fitting that he take on the mantle to lead Brooklyn,” said Charles Cherington, Brooklyn’s Chairman of the Board.
- The biopharma company - Brooklyn - also has named Andrew Jackson as its new chief financial officer, who joins the company from Ra Medical Systems where he served as its CFO and Secretary.
- In connection with leadership change, Brooklyn further plans to postpone its 2022 annual general meeting currently scheduled for Jun. 7, 2022, to a date to be determined.
