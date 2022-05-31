TG Therapeutics announces delay in FDA review for multiple sclerosis drug
May 31, 2022 7:56 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Commercial-stage biotech TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced on Tuesday that the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for experimental multiple sclerosis drug ublituximab to Dec 28 for a review of additional clinical data submitted by the company.
- The company has sought the FDA authorization for ublituximab as a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
- The monoclonal antibody is designed to target CD20-expressing B-cells. According to Michael S. Weiss, Chief Executive of TG Therapeutics (TGTX), the delay is not a surprise as the FDA has issued similar 3-month PDUFA extensions before the approval of currently available MS drugs in this class.
- “As we were targeting a launch for late this year or early next, we do not believe this will impact our overall launch plans for ublituximab in RMS,” he added.
- In March, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares fell after the FDA delayed the review period for a blood cancer medication.