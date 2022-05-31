Unilever’s (NYSE:UL) accommodative approach to activist investor Nelson Peltz is encouraging, according to Bank of America.

The legendary investor was added to the board at Unilever on Tuesday, noting that he will assume his role as a non-executive director from July 20. His firm, Trian Fund Management, previously took a 1.5% stake in Unilever (UL) back in January, making it the company's fifth-largest shareholder.

Shares ralled over 6% in pre-market trading on the announcement.

A team of analysts at the bank led by Eva Quiroga said the consumer staples stand-by’s need to address concerns on sales and operating margin growth is likely to be a key focus for Peltz, especially after a failed takeover of GSK’s (GSK) consumer health business hurt prospects for the metric.

“Unilever’s Achilles heel is its organic top-line growth, which has been slowing from over +5% 2005-12 to +3% in 2013-21 – underperforming its developed market peers,” she explained. “This slowdown has been all the more worrying in light of Unilever‘s steady disposal of underperforming businesses.”

As a result, Quiroga indicated she believes Trian will home in on sagging sales and seek to reassess and restructure the business to drive the company back toward growth. To do so, the bank suggested increased investment in beauty & personal care products while reducing spend in food & refreshments.

Quiroga also commented that a decline in operating margins in the wake of rising material, energy, and freight costs is a primary concern. She noted that this trend “raises the question around the shape and size of brand/innovation investment in the current environment.”

Peltz, the team surmised, is likely to eye operational changes to address this issue. Given his track record, Quiroga's team indicated optimism on this end.

Still, they remained “Neutral” rated on shares as they await specific details on operational improvement ideas from Trian.

Read more on Peltz’s position at Unilever and past performance as an activist investor.