Guardforce extends contract with government savings bank in Thailand; nasdaq sends non-compliance notice
May 31, 2022 8:03 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) is rising 9.06% premarket on Tuesday after the firm notifies that Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited, the secured logistic subsidiary of Guardforce AI, has extended its contract as the automated teller machine service provider for Government Savings Bank in Thailand for over a three-year period.
- The contract commences on June 1, 2022 and is worth ~$19.5M.
- Under the pact, GFCS will service ~4,000 units across Thailand and provide full a full suite of ATM services, including replenishment, maintenance and cleaning services.
- Separately, Nasdaq has sent a written notice to GFAI over non-compliance, regarding its failure to comply with minimum bid price rule.
- The company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until November 23, 2022, to regain compliance.
- If it does not regain compliance by Nov.23, the company may be eligible for an additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.
- The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading.
