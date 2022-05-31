TELA Bio secures up to $50M debt financing from MidCap Financial

May 31, 2022 8:09 AM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) stated Monday that it has secured up to $50M credit facility with MidCap Financial, a portion of which is used to fully repay the existing $30M credit facility with OrbiMed Royalty Opportunities II, LP.
  • The facility bears interest at a rate equal to 6.25% plus the greater of one-month term SOFR or 1.0%, and matures on May 1, 2027.
  • It comprises of an initial $40M tranche received at closing and an additional $10M tranche that can be drawn at TELA’s option upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, reaching net revenue thresholds by the end of FY 2023.
  • Commercial-stage medical technology - TELA - said the remaining proceeds under the credit facility will be used for working capital needs and other corporate purposes.
  • Earlier (May 10): TELA Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.14, revenue of $8.23M beats by $0.28M
