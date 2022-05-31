Rockwell Medical launches $15M at-market offering
May 31, 2022 8:11 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) has announced a $15M at-market offering.
- The biopharmaceutical company entered into securities purchase agreements with Armistice Capital Master Fund to purchase $15M of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants; $12M of securities is being offered in a registered transaction under the company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and the remaining $3M are being sold in a private placement transaction.
- The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $1.515.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.39 per share and have a term of 5.5 years.
- The proceeds is expected to trigger a subsequent $7.5M investment from DaVita on terms previously disclosed.
- Net proceeds will be used to restructure its dialysis business and, pending FDA clearance, to advance the development of ferric pyrophosphate citrate (FPC) for patients with iron deficiency anemia who are receiving home infusion therapy.