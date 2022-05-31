Stealth Bio's elamipretide gets EMA orphan drug status for muscle disorder
May 31, 2022 8:16 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan drug designation to Stealth BioTherapeutics' (NASDAQ:MITO) elamipretide to treat myopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (M-MDS).
- The company said the designation applies to patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy due to nuclear DNA mutations (nPMM) who are eligible for enrollment in a phase 3 trial called NuPOWER.
- The trial is enrolling patients at sites in the U.S. and Europe.
- MDS is a disorder which causes a drop in mitochondrial DNA in affected tissues. M-MDS is caused by mutations in nuclear DNA genes encoding for enzymes responsible for maintenance and replication of mitochondrial DNA. M-MDS is characterized by muscle weakness, and exercise intolerance, among other things.
- The EMA grants orphan drug status to therapies intended to treat diseases affecting fewer than 5 in 10K people in the EU.
