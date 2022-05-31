Gambling.com Group is defended at Jefferies after record revenue tally

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) traded lower on Tuesday despite topping estimates on record revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company said it added 67K new depositing customers during the quarter.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating after taking in the quarter.

Analyst David Katz: "The stronger than expected results are a clear positive for the shares, although the maintained guide suggests deceleration as the year progresses, most likely in the global as regions. The fundamental positioning of the business is evident in the results, particularly in the US, where growth should continue over several years. The quarterly upside could be offset by the reiterated guidance, resulting in a neutral reaction in the shares."

Looking ahead, Gambling.com Group (GAMB) guided for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $71M and $76M vs $74M consensus, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $22M to $27M.

Shares of Gambling.com group Limited (GMAB) fell 4.99% premarket to $7.61 after the Q1 earnings report was released.