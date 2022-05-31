Macquarie raises $4.23B for third Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund
May 31, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Macquarie Asset Management, part of Australia's Macquarie Group, has raised $4.2B for its third Asia-Pacific regional infrastructure fund, surpassing its $3B target, Reuters reported.
- The fundraising brings the Macquarie's total capital managed dedicated to investing in Asia-Pacific infrastructure to more than $15B. More than $2.4B of that amount has already been committed across seven locally sourced investments, with an additional $3.0B in co-investments, the company said.
- The fund launched in 2020 and received commitments from a range of returning and new institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, Macquarie said.
- "The positive long-term outlook for the region will continue to drive demand for high-quality infrastructure," said Verena Lim, head of investments for Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund series.
- In March, KKR said it raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund