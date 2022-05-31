Macquarie raises $4.23B for third Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund

May 31, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Transportation and technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). Mobility as a service.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Macquarie Asset Management, part of Australia's Macquarie Group, has raised $4.2B for its third Asia-Pacific regional infrastructure fund, surpassing its $3B target, Reuters reported.
  • The fundraising brings the Macquarie's total capital managed dedicated to investing in Asia-Pacific infrastructure to more than $15B. More than $2.4B of that amount has already been committed across seven locally sourced investments, with an additional $3.0B in co-investments, the company said.
  • The fund launched in 2020 and received commitments from a range of returning and new institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, Macquarie said.
  • "The positive long-term outlook for the region will continue to drive demand for high-quality infrastructure," said Verena Lim, head of investments for Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund series.
  • In March, KKR said it raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.