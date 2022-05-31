Pyxis Tankers stock up on regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule

May 31, 2022 8:17 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • Separately, the company continued its mixed chartering strategy with three of its medium range product tankers employed in the spot market and two of its MR tankers employed under short-term time charters.
  • As of May 30, 2022, approximately 77% of the company’s available days in second quarter of 2022 were booked for the company’s MR tankers at an average estimated daily Time Charter Equivalent rate of approximately $27,500.
  • Shares up 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.