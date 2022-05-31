Pyxis Tankers stock up on regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule
May 31, 2022 8:17 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- Separately, the company continued its mixed chartering strategy with three of its medium range product tankers employed in the spot market and two of its MR tankers employed under short-term time charters.
- As of May 30, 2022, approximately 77% of the company’s available days in second quarter of 2022 were booked for the company’s MR tankers at an average estimated daily Time Charter Equivalent rate of approximately $27,500.
- Shares up 3% premarket.