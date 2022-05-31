Timber Pharma soars on FDA Breakthrough Designation for skin disease therapy
May 31, 2022 8:21 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) added ~56% in the pre-market Tuesday after the dermatology-focused biotech announced that the FDA awarded the Breakthrough Therapy designation for its lead asset TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis (CI).
- TMB-001 is a topical formulation of isotretinoin designed to treat moderate to severe forms of CI, a group of rare genetic skin disorders.
- “Through half of FDA’s 2022 fiscal year, more breakthrough applications have been rejected by FDA or withdrawn (16), than have been granted (9),” Timber Chief Executive John Koconis remarked, welcoming the development.
- FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation is aimed at speeding up the development and review of treatments targeted at serious or life-threatening conditions.
- With all features of the designation, a developer can receive intensive regulatory guidance with potential eligibility for priority review from the FDA.
- The company is targeting a pivotal Phase 3 study for the candidate after a mid-stage trial indicated its efficacy with a favorable safety profile in CI.