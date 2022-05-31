Gold Fields, Golden Ocean Group, Frontline among premarket losers' pack
May 31, 2022 8:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) -34% after provides update on BLA submission for ONS-5010 for treatment for wet AMD.
- Frontline (FRO) -13% after the firm has agreed to acquire a total of 5.96M shares in Euronav.
- Farmmi (FAMI) -10%.
- Gold Fields (GFI) -10% after it agrees to buy Canada's Yamana Gold for $6.7B in shares.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) -9%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) -8%.
- LexinFintech Holdings (LX) -8% on Q1 earnings release.
- Kirkland's (KIRK) -4% on Q1 earnings release.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) -7%.
- Creatd (CRTD) -6%.
- Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) -6%.
- Chimerix (CMRX) -6%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) -5%.