Safe-T Group Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.02M beats by $0.85M

May 31, 2022 8:29 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Safe-T Group press release (NASDAQ:SFET): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $4.02M (+197.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.85M.
  • CEO comment: “As we enter the second half of 2022, our growth plan remains on track, supported by the strength of our new partnerships, geographic expansion and a growing portfolio of products that will extend our offerings onto multiple platforms including Windows, Android and Apple iOS mobile devices as well as desktop computers this year. Supported by these innovative developments, we continue to witness significant momentum in our business, especially in newer markets such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and in North America for our newly launched consumer privacy products and enterprise privacy products, all of which are expected to contribute to our growth throughout this year."
