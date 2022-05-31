Estee Lauder is a top pick at Oppenheimer after China COVID restrictions ease

Oppenheimer added Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to its Top Picks list again following improvement in China's COVID-19 situation, which included loosening of restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing.

Analyst Rupush Parikh and team believe pricing benefits and a China/travel retail recovery could drive ~10% constant currency sales growth for Estee Lauder in FY23.

"We believe management's attendance at upcoming conferences and the August earnings report could now represent positive catalysts for shares."

Estee Lauder (EL) is noted to trade at a low 30's NTM consensus P/E multiple, which is consistent with the pre-pandemic valuation.

Within the beauty sector, Estee Lauder (EL) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) now rank equally as the firm's top overall picks.

