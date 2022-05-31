MiMedx wins $4.6M contract from US DoD for wound, burn care solution

May 31, 2022 8:31 AM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has received a $4.6M award from the US Department of Defense to evaluate its Purion processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) as a treatment option for wound and burn care.
  • The award will be managed and sponsored by the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) to advance treatments for combat wounds and burns.
  • MiMedx will use the award to advance the clinical understanding of DHACM as a treatment for acute injuries and to prevent initially partial-thickness burns from deteriorating to life threatening full-thickness burns.
  • MiMedx will also use the data to understand how DHACM can reduce morbidity, limit additional skin grafting, and expedite recovery.
